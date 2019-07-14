#NeedlesNow, Monday, July 15
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. South southwest winds to 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: West wind to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. Temps fall to mid 80s, skies clear.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Session IV of swimming lessons begins at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street. Half-hour classes begin at 10 and 11 a.m. Call 760-326-3866.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Let’s Run Away with the Circus.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 offers tacos from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Honor Guard practice starts at 10 am. A calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.