#NeedlesNow, Monday, Sept. 9
Needles, California
Lake wind advisory in effect through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Winds create widespread haze Sunday night. Monday sees south winds to upper teens with gusts to mid 20s in the morning. Temperatures in the low triple digits, skies sunny. Overnight: South winds continue. Temps fall to mid 70s. Skies clear.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Make reservations for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Last day to sign up for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
