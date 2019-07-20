#NeedlesNow, Sunday, July 21
Needles, California
High temperatures around 112 under sunny skies. South winds to 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s. Winds move to south southwest. Skies mostly clear.
Play darts, 3 p.m., at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 serves a ham steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
