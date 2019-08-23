#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Aug. 24
Needles, California
High temperature falls short of 110. Skies sunny. South wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 80s under mostly clear skies. Winds calm after midnight.
Celebration of life for Julie Pace, 2 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A glazed pork loin dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.