#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Dec. 10
Needles, California
Clouds increase, winds decrease. High temperatures in the lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph. Overnight: Mostly cloudy, north winds calm. Temps fall to mid 40s.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 p.m. Benefits Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund.
