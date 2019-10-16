#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Oct. 17
Needles, California
South southwest wind to mid teens with gusts into the 20s. Temps reach lower 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds increase a bit. Temps fall to low 60s. Skies clear.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Joint officers meeting, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
