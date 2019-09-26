#NeedlesNow, Friday, Sept. 27
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to low 70s. Skies clear.
RED Shirt Friday. Membership drive. Mexican potluck dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. features DJ Loki at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 serves a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with macaroni salad from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Auxiliary National Home fund.
