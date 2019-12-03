#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Dec. 4
Needles, California
A 90 percent chance of rain. Winds south southeast under 10 mph in the afternoon. High temps in the low 60s. Overnight: 60 percent chance of rain, mostly before 10 p.m. Skies begin to clear after 1 a.m. Temps fall to upper 40s; winds calm.
Last day to enter lighted Christmas parade which follows Needles’ Holiday Fun Fair on Dec. 7. Entry forms are at the chamber of commerce or call Mary Gonzales at Colorado River Medical Center, 760-326-7151, before 4 p.m.
Season awards are presented to student athletes of Needles High School during the fall Sports Awards Banquet beginning at 6 p.m. in Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Bunco, 6 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.