Sunny, cooler. High temperature around 104. Overnight: Clear skies, temps fall to mid 70s.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
Eagles Aerie 2599: First day of summer. RED Shirt Day.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves Frito chili pie from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their cancer aid and research program.
