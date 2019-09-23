#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Sept. 24
Needles, California
Portions of the Tri-state area are now under a flood warning, broadcast via a cellular telephone alert by the National Weather Service. The precise areas have not been identified; as yet there is no notice on the NWS Las Vegas website. Potentially heavy local rain and thunderstorms are expected to exit the area toward daybreak Tuesday, leading to sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. North winds to the upper teens with gusts to the high 20s are currently expected to move to the south southeast and fall to lower teens or below in the afternoon. Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, south wind under 10 mph becoming calm. Temps fall to lower 70s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: spaghetti and meatball dinner, dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.