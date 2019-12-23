#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Dec. 24
Needles, California
An 80 percent chance of rain tonight leads to a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, primarily before 11 a.m. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon with west southwest winds under 10 mph. High temperatures around 60. Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Temps fall to mid 40s. Southwest wind under 10.
No shuffleboard today at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404: Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
