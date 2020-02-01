#NeedlesNow, Groundhog Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2
Needles, California
South southwest winds to mid teens in the afternoon, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to west southwest, increasing to mid 20s with gusts to mid 30s and prompting a wind advisory between midnight and 6 p.m. Monday. Temps fall to mid 40s, skies mostly clear.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: No darts. Super Bowl Party.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Super Bowl potluck begins at 2:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. A Super Bowl party begins at 3 p.m.
