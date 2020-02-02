#NeedlesNow, Monday, Feb. 3
Needles, California
Wind advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. Northwest wind to mid 20s with gusts to around 40 mph. Much colder, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Skies sunny above the patchy blowing dust. Overnight: Northwest winds continue to mid teens. Protect delicate plants: temps fall to mid 30s under clear skies.
Needles Branch Library: 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Picture frames.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Beef or fish tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Girls age seven to 14 years sign up for Colorado River Area Girls Softball from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
