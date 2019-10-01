#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Oct. 2
Needles, California
High temperatures in the upper 80s. North wind under 10 mph. Skies sunny. Overnight: Temps fall to low 60s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Bunco begins at 6 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.