#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Nov. 27
Needles, California
Chance of rain 60 percent, mostly in the afternoon. South wind to low 20s, gusts approach 30 mph. Partly sunny. High temperatures in the low 60s. Overnight: 60 percent chance of rain continues. South wind declines steadily. Skies mostly cloudy. Temps fall to upper 40s.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: No meeting.
VFW Post 404: Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
