#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Nov. 9
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 80s under sunny skies. North wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 50s. Skies mostly clear. Winds move to west, remain under 10 mph.
Vintage Volvos visit Route 66 in Needles. Meet the drivers about 9 a.m. at Santa Fe Park.
A vaccination and licensing clinic continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST at the Needles Animal Shelter behind the aquatics center off J Street. The clinic offers full vaccination packages, microchipping and other minor medical services plus city pet licenses.
The Women’s Club of Needles treats U.S. Military Veterans to a slice of pie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST. Free to veterans with identification; others pay $2 in the historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Dyrell’s fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m.
Gospel meeting convenes at 6 p.m. at the Needles Church of Christ, 417 Market St.
VFW Post 404 monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
