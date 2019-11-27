#NeedlesNow, Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28
Needles, California
Chance of rain 90 percent. South wind increases steadily to upper teens with gusts near 30 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Chance of rain 80 percent. South wind to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. Temps fall to mid 40s.
The Needles chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church team up once again to offer their traditional free Thanksgiving dinner. Serving continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in Fr. Hanley Hall behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Thanksgiving dinner, 2 to 7 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Thanksgiving dinner 1 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a free Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 3 p.m.
