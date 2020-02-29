#NeedlesNow, Sunday, March 1
Needles, California
South winds to upper teens in the afternoon. Gusts could reach the mid 20s. High temperature in the low 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: Clouds gather, bringing a 30 percent chance of rain. Winds move to northwest, fall to under 10 mph. Temps fall to mid 40s.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. A celebration of life for Greg Martin begins at 3 p.m.
