#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Aug. 4
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning in effect. High temperatures reach the upper one-teens under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Southwest wind near 10 mph moves to west after midnight. Temps fall to around 90. Skies clear.
Play darts, 3 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
A steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. at VFW Post 404.
