#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Nov. 3
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures reach mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest and decline steadily, calming after midnight. Temps fall to lower 50s under clear skies.
Clocks fall back one hour when Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. local.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves steak breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
