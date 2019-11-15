#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Nov. 16
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds continue. Temps fall to upper 50s. Skies clear.
Needles High School Lady ’Stangs basketball tryouts; 9 a.m. to noon PST in the NHS gym.
Needles Branch Library: 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults – Discuss The Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel. A true story of one of the last hermits.
The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Rib cookoff judging begins at 4 p.m.; dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.