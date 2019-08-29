#NeedlesNow, Friday, Aug. 30
Needles, California
Temps reach lower one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Skies clear, temps fall to lower 80s.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Eagles Aerie 2599 RED Shirt Day. Fun Friday Barkeno starts at 4 p.m. - bring your own munchies.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves pineapple, mango chicken lettuce wraps and crackers from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
