#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Aug. 10
Needles, California
South southwest wind to mid teens in the afternoon. High temperatures around 107 under sunny skies. Overnight: South winds to 10 move to west southwest, decline after midnight. Temps fall to low 80s under sunny skies.
Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a ‘Community Coffee’ beginning at 10 a.m. in chambers of the Needles City Council, 1111 Bailey Ave.
Quinceanera, Anderson birthday party at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.