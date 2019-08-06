#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Aug. 7
Needles, California
South wind to 10 mph, gusts to upper teens possible. High temp falls just short of 110. Skies mostly sunny. Overnight: Partly cloudy, temps fall to upper 80s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Sophomores register for Needles High School between 8 and 11 a.m.
Play bunco at 6 p.m. Sandsharks swim team award dinner begins at 6 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Eagles Aerie 2599 Auxiliary meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
