#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Aug. 17
Needles, California
Temperatures decline slightly as winds increase. South wind to mid-teens in the morning hours could produce gusts to the low 20s. High temperatures around 110 under sunny skies. Overnight: south wind declines to around 10 mph, calming after midnight. Temps fall to around 80. Skies mostly clear.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608: Baby shower. Time TBA.
Needles Branch Library: Book club for adults, 11 a.m. to noon. Discuss The Last Ballad by Wiley Cash.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
