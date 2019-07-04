#NeedlesNow, Friday, July 5
Needles, California
A light south southeast wind becoming a 5 to 10 mph later in the morning with a high of 109 degrees. Overnight: South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph with a low around 79 degrees.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center.
The July 5 session of the San Bernardino County Superior Court has been rescheduled on Friday, July 12.
RED Shirt Day at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves a chef’s choice dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their youth program.
