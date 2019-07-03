#NeedlesNow, Thursday, July 4
Needles, California
South winds 5 to 11 mph with a high near 107 degrees and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Overnight: South winds 3 to 8 mph with a low around 77 degrees.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 is picking up the tab for Independence Day celebrants at the Needles Aquatics Center this year.
The July 4 celebration continues from noon to 4 p.m. at the J Street aquatic center, and features games, raffles, a treasure hunt and the annual pageant for four or five years old Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker.
Independence Day celebration features hot dogs and watermelon from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
In honor of Independence Day there will be a free community BBQ starting at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
