#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, July 24
20 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, high temperatures approach 110. South wind under 10 mph, much higher in vicinity of any developing thunder storms. Overnight: 20 percent chance of rain continues. South wind calms after midnight. Temps fall to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Gettin’ Dirty.
Needles Branch Library: Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Do you really know the story of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” or “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep?” Make an itsy bitsy spider to take home and scare your friends.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles office in Needles Towne Center is to be closed until 1 p.m. today.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
