#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, June 25
Needles, California
Clouds blow in on a south wind to the low teens, increasing to mid teens with gusts to mid 20s in the afternoon. High temperature around 106. Overnight: Winds move to south southwest, drop to 10 mph or under. Temps fall to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
A youth golf program for ages 10 and up continues from 8 to 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features Graci Weiss from Dance Trax 51.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.