#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Feb. 13
Needles, California
High temperatures in the upper 60s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Skies partly cloudy. Temps fall to mid 40s. North winds light.
Spirit Week at Needles High School. Today: Blue Out; play Cupid’s Arrow. Senior athletes and their families are honored before the last varsity home games of the season which begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Lincoln County visits The Corral.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday except the third full week of the month at 809 Bush St.
An open public meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce begins at 4 p.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 420 Needles Hwy.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lasagna, antipasto salad by Gayle, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
