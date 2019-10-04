#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Oct. 5
Needles, California
High temperatures in the lower 90s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Mostly clear. Temps fall to lower 60s. Winds move to west northwest, remain under 10 mph.
Needles High School Class of ’79 reunion.
Safari Club International Youth Quail Hunt in the Mojave Desert.
Household hazardous waste collected from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St.
Eagles Aerie 2599: NHS Class of ’99 reunion dinner, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Post monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Burgers and fries will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
