#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Sept. 14
Needles, California
High temperature nears 110 under sunny skies. South winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Skies clear. Temps fall to lower 80s. Winds move to east southeast after midnight.
A brief organizational meeting begins at 10 a.m. in Colorado River Medical Center’s cafeteria to plan for the Needles High School Class of ’79 reunion.
Wetmore baby shower at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Burgers and fries will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
