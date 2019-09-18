#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Sept. 19
Needles, California
West wind swings to south, increases to low teens with gusts to low 20s. Temps fall short of the century mark. Skies sunny. Overnight: Clear skies, west winds to low teens. Temps fall to upper 60s.
Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be closed today for a feral swine eradication program.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Eagles Aerie 2599 joint officer’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.
