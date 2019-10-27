#NeedlesNow, Monday, Oct. 28
Needles, California
Cold snap arrives tonight. North winds to upper 20s, gusts to 40 mph drive temperatures down to the 40s. Monday’s high temperature is expected to be in the mid 60s as north winds continue to the mid 20s with gusts to mid 30s. Temps fall to around 40 Monday night; winds calm in the evening.
Vista Colorado Elementary School holds Red Ribbon Week observances.
The final home games of the season for the Lady ’Stangs volleyball teams begin with junior varsity at 3 and 4 p.m.; varsity at 5 and 6 p.m. Traditional ceremonies honoring senior players and their families are to be held between the JV and varsity matches; somewhere around 4:30 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
