#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Dec. 5
Needles, California
High temps in the low-to-mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds light. Overnight: Clouds return. Temps in the upper 40s. Light north winds continue.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St. Sign up for Christmas dinner.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lasagna, antipasto salad, dessert by Gayle; 5 to 6:30 p.m.
