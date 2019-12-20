#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Dec. 21
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. North winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Skies remain mostly cloudy, temps fall to mid 40s. Light winds from the north.
WOW Pantries brings free food items to Needles. Distribution begins at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at Third and E streets behind the Needles Center of Palo Verde College.
Vai Leasau from the High Desert Veterans Center will be providing information and networking for all veterans in the Tri-state area during USDA commodities distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front st.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Adult Christmas Party includes Secret Santa gift exchange, ugly sweater contest, karaoke with DJ Jeff, potluck. 5 p.m.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. The Starrtroupers perform a new ‘Funky Christmas’ show at 4 p.m. An authentic Indian taco dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a white elephant gift exchange. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
