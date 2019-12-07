#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Dec. 8
Needles, California
Chance of rain 40 percent. Clouds gradually clear. Temperatures reach upper 60s. South winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Chance of rain 20 percent. Temps fall to around 50 under partly cloudy skies. Light northwest wind.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Aerie ham and egg breakfast 8 a.m.
Drawing for hand-crocheted afghan by Eileen Hartwick benefitting Martha’s pantry, a food outreach of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Elks Memorial Service, noon.
VFW Post 404 serves a free breakfast buffet 9 to 11 a.m. Family Chat 10 a.m. with information updates, volunteer opportunities. A celebration of life for Tina Becker begins at 2 p.m.
