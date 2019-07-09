#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, July 10
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low one-teens under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s. Skies clear. Winds calm after midnight.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: In Your Wildest Dreams.
Needles Branch Library: Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. The Lion and the Mouse, Six Foolish Fisherman and Once a Mouse are the stories. Make a lion and mouse to take home.
Lodge meeting, time TBA, at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
