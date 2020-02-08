#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Feb. 9
Needles, California
North winds to mid teens, gusts above 20 mph. High temperatures near the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: A 40 percent chance of rain after 7 p.m. North winds continue unabated. Skies partly cloudy.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 hosts the Eagles’ District 23 meeting. Today: The Auxiliary serves breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Dist. 23 meeting for Aerie and Auxiliary convenes at 10:30 a.m. The Auxiliary serves a soup, salad and sandwich lunch following the meeting.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404: a chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
