#NeedlesNow, Monday, Jan. 6
Needles, California
Wind advisory in effect. North winds to mid 20s with gusts near 40 mph. Patchy blowing dust expected. High temperatures in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to north northwest, decline to mid teens with gusts to mid 20s. Temps fall to low 40s, skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Work wonders with magazines.
VFW Post 404: Honor Guard practice begins at 10 a.m. at Bullhead City Post 10005. Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.