#NeedlesNow, Friday, July 19
Needles, California
South wind to low teens, gusts as high as low 20s possible. High temperature around 112 under sunny skies. Overnight: Wind moves to south southwest, drops below 10 mph. Temps fall to low 80s. Skies clear.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
Eagles Aerie 2599: RED Shirt Day.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their Arizona Charities program.
