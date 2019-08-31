#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Sept. 1
Needles, California
An excessive heat warning has been extended through 9 p.m. High temperatures expected to reach the low one-teens. South wind under 10 mph. Skies sunny. Overnight: A few clouds begin to gather bringing a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds move to south southwest, calm after midnight. Chances of rain increase to 20 percent on Labor Day.
Play darts, 3 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
