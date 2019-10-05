#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Oct. 6
Needles, California
North winds to low teens, gusts to mid 20s expected. Temperatures reach mid 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds fall to under 10 mph; temps to mid 60s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: NFL Sunday Ticket.
VFW Post 404: a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
