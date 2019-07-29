#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, July 30
Needles, California
South southeast winds to 10 mph, gusts to the low 20s possible. High temperatures fall just short of 110 under sunny skies. Overnight: Clouds gather, bringing a 20 percent chance of rain toward midnight. Winds move to south. Temps fall to mid 80s.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Grand Finale.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. Meet California Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Medina and check out the patrol car.
Stew and sides is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 House committee meets at 9 a.m. Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.