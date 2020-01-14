#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Jan. 15
Needles, California
Clouds increase. High temperatures reach mid to upper 60s. North wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Hear stories about butterflies; make one to take home.
Boys and girls ages four to 13 sign up for Little League between 6 and 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency.
