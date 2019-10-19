#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Oct. 20
Needles, California
North winds to mid 20s with gusts into the 30s. High temperatures in the low 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to north northwest, decrease to mid teens with gusts to 20 mph. Temps fall to mid 50s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Guy’s ham and omelet breakfast. NFL Sunday Ticket.
