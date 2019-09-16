#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Sept. 17
Needles, California
High temperature falls short of 100. Northwest wind under 10 mph. Skies sunny. Overnight: West southwest wind under 10 mph. Temps fall to lower 70s under clear skies.
Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be closed today for a feral swine eradication program.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tri-tip sandwiches, coleslaw, french fries, dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 trustees meet at 5 p.m., aerie at 6 p.m.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
