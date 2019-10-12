#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Oct. 13
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds south southeast under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to south southwest, increase to mid teens with gusts to low 20s, calming after midnight. Temps fall to upper 50s under clear skies.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary serves chicken fried steak with biscuits and gravy, 9 a.m. NFL Sunday Ticket.
VFW Post 404 serves a breakfast of SOS with eggs from 9 to 11 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
