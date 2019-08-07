#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Aug. 8
Needles, California
High temperature in the lower one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s, skies clear.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Freshmen register for Needles High School between 8 and 11 a.m.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Needles Middle School holds a full orientation session for incoming sixth graders and their parents beginning at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
