#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Feb. 19
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 70s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: North winds increase slightly. Temps fall to mid 40s under clear skies.
Local residents who made less than $56,000 last year are invited to take part in a county Transitional Assistance Department free tax preparation workshop from noon to 4 p.m. at 1090 East Broadway. Call 760-552-6176 to schedule an appointment.
Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry holds a revival at Needles Christian Church, 1409 Balboa. Services begin at 6 p.m.
Needles Branch Library holds a special Fairy Garden event from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Hear a story, participate in a scavenger hunt, make a fairy garden to take home.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary meeting at 5:30 p.m.
